Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Pink recently fractured her foot while running on the stairs and even though the singer has had enough of 2020’s year of tyranny, it appears the year just isn’t done giving.

The singer announced her mini health update over on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in a surgical mask, in what appears to be a hospital emergency room.

The singer captioned her post with a hilarious caption that left her fans in fits of laughter. It read, “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!”

It also went on to say, “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle.”

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Check it out below:



