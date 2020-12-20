Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Pink recently fractured her foot while running on the stairs and even though the singer has had enough of 2020’s year of tyranny, it appears the year just isn’t done giving.

The singer announced her mini health update over on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in a surgical mask, in what appears to be a hospital emergency room.

The singer captioned her post with a hilarious caption that left her fans in fits of laughter. It read, “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!”

It also went on to say, “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle.”

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Check it out below: 


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic
Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon

Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon
Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy
Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report

Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report
Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow

Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow
Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021
Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation

Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation
You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal

You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal
Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’
BTS feels ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feels ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

Latest

view all