Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked controversy for undertaking a trip from London to Norfolk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users are accusing the royal couple of breaking Tier 4 rules imposed by the government to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to British media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made the 120-mile trip after their children's school holidays for Christmas began on December 11.

Richard Eden, a British journalist, tweeted: "I hear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the Londoners with country homes who left the capital before the Tier 4 restrictions were announced. Lucky them."

But several Twitter users said under the prime minister's strict tier system, people living in Tier 3 areas – which London was up until this morning – were advised against undertaking nonessential travel.

"While it is not known exactly when Kate and William departed London, both Tier 2 and Tier 3 strictly advise against moving outside the area of residence, unless absolutely necessary," wrote the UK's Daily Express.