BAFTA-winner, BBC legend passes away at 99 leaving fans in mourning

Stanley Baxter, Scottish actor and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99, leaving a lasting mark on British television and comedy.

The Glasgow-born actor and comedian was celebrated for his sharp humour, unforgettable impressions and decades-long career that made him a familiar face in homes across the UK.

The 99-year-old late star’s passing was confirmed by his friend and biographer Brian Beacom.

Brian revealed that Stanley died on Thursday, December 11, at Denville Hall, a north London care home for people in the entertainment industry, where he lived since the end of 2023.

However, the news came just days before a BBC Scotland documentary celebrating Stanley’s life was scheduled to air.

The hour-long special, titled Being Stanley Baxter, was all set to premiere shortly before on his 100th birthday.

The biopic featured rare archive footage, interviews and insights from friends and colleagues, including actors Bill Paterson and Amanda Barrie, television executive Lord Grade and all of his admirers like Mark Gatiss and Alan Cumming.

Stanley’s iconic career got him multiple awards, including three BAFTAs, as he also won the Light Entertainment Artist award in 1960, the Light Entertainment Performance BAFTA for The Stanley Baxter Moving Picture Show and the BAFTA Scotland Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television in 2020.

Moreover, the documentary is set to celebrate Stanley’s humour, intelligence and resilience of a man who became a true icon of British television and left a lasting legacy.