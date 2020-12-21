Can't connect right now! retry
Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Hollywood star Elliot Page has thanked his fans from the 'bottom of his heart' after the abundance of love and support he received following his transgender disclosure. 

Formerly known as Ellen Page, the Juno star turned to his Instagram with a selfie of himself and a heartfelt caption.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Page came out as transgender as he revealed in a social media post.

“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he added.

