Monday Dec 21 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stretch exit deal to a ‘snapping point’

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been getting criticized since they severed ties with the royal family.

And after the Duchess of Sussex invested in the startup Clevr Blends, many are predicting that this could lead the couple’s Megxit deal to a snapping point.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, Oprah Winfrey’s recent endorsement of the Meghan-backed startup could lead to dire consequences for the pair.

“An almighty plug from a talk-show host flagging her royal connections has stretched the elastic contours of the ‘Megxit’ deal to snapping point,” the report stated.

Last week, Winfrey turned to her Instagram and showed off the gift basket sent to her by Meghan through the startup.

Earlier, regarding the investment, the duchess had said: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur. I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a produce that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.”

