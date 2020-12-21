Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

  • UHS may organise retests
  • Students blame coronavirus for unpreparedness 
  • Final decision to be taken during Dec 24 meeting

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences in Lahore will deliberate over the possibility of retest for students who failed MBBS and BDS.

The development came after the students staged a protest outside the university on Monday. They lamented being unable to prepare for the tests due to prevailing novel coronavirus situation in the country.

The demonstration ended following negotiations between students and university administration. Police office were also present at the protest venue.

UHS vice-chancellor Dr Javed Akram said the matter will be brought before the board members in the December 24 meeting. 

More From Pakistan:

ECP announces schedule of by-polls in 2 NA, 5 provincial assemblies' seats

ECP announces schedule of by-polls in 2 NA, 5 provincial assemblies' seats
ECP breaks silence over Senate elections controversy

ECP breaks silence over Senate elections controversy

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari features on HELLO! magazine's Hot 100 cover

PTI's Zulfi Bukhari features on HELLO! magazine's Hot 100 cover
Fazlur Rehman is himself ‘selected’, says senior JUI-F leader Maulana Sherani

Fazlur Rehman is himself ‘selected’, says senior JUI-F leader Maulana Sherani
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader
Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told

Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told
Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis

Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis
Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended
PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan
Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%
PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

Latest

view all