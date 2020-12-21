University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS

UHS may organise retests

Students blame coronavirus for unpreparedness

Final decision to be taken during Dec 24 meeting

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences in Lahore will deliberate over the possibility of retest for students who failed MBBS and BDS.

The development came after the students staged a protest outside the university on Monday. They lamented being unable to prepare for the tests due to prevailing novel coronavirus situation in the country.

The demonstration ended following negotiations between students and university administration. Police office were also present at the protest venue.

UHS vice-chancellor Dr Javed Akram said the matter will be brought before the board members in the December 24 meeting.