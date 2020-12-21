Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020: Sindh health minister identifies grave irregularities in admission test

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Students appearing in MDCAT tests
  • There were grave irregularities in MDCAT 2020, says Dr Azra Pechuho
  • 'Students marking as well as roll numbers were mixed up'
  • Centre should give provinces the authority to conduct the test, Dr Azra Pechuho demanded

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Monday said that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 was infested with grave irregularities because of which students had to face a lot of problems. 

The Sindh health minister was addressing a press conference in Karachi during which she pointed out that students in Sindh had to face several difficulties in attempting the MDCAT, which was held on November 29. 

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) also conducted another test on December 13 for students who missed the first test due to COVID-19.

"The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) given in the test were based on the syllabus of the Federal Board, leaving students in Sindh confused about the test," she maintained. 

Pechuho added that of the total, 14 questions were irrelevant, while the results were also inaccurate as the roll numbers of students had been mixed up.

 RelatedMDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

Praising the arrangements made in Sindh to conduct the test, she said that authorities made sure to follow all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the test.

Given the "grave irregularities" found in the MDCAT 2020, Dr Azra Pechuho demanded the Centre give provinces the authority to conduct the test.

She said that even the Punjab government raised an eleven-point objection related to the test, adding that the Centre should refrain from interfering in every matter.

Students stage countrywide protests

Dissatisfied with the results of MDCAT 2020, students from across Pakistan have been staging protests against the "irregularities" that crept into the test as well as the results. 

The protests intensified when the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said his ministry had "nothing to do" with either Pakistan Medical Commission or the MDCAT.

Read the details of MDCAT students' protest 

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK

Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus
Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan
Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges

Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges
List of PMC recognised private dental colleges

List of PMC recognised private dental colleges
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tests positive for coronavirus

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tests positive for coronavirus
List of PMC recognised public sector dental colleges

List of PMC recognised public sector dental colleges
Karachi University announces schedule of admissions for donor seats

Karachi University announces schedule of admissions for donor seats
No govt had vision for Pakistan beyond five years, laments PM Imran Khan

No govt had vision for Pakistan beyond five years, laments PM Imran Khan
University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS

University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS
JUI-F's top brass to meet after Maulana Sherani accuses Fazlur Rehman of being 'selected'

JUI-F's top brass to meet after Maulana Sherani accuses Fazlur Rehman of being 'selected'

Latest

view all