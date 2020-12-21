MDCAT 2020: Sindh health minister identifies grave irregularities in admission test

Students appearing in MDCAT tests

There were grave irregularities in MDCAT 2020, says Dr Azra Pechuho

'Students marking as well as roll numbers were mixed up'

Centre should give provinces the authority to conduct the test, Dr Azra Pechuho demanded

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Monday said that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 was infested with grave irregularities because of which students had to face a lot of problems.



The Sindh health minister was addressing a press conference in Karachi during which she pointed out that students in Sindh had to face several difficulties in attempting the MDCAT, which was held on November 29.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) also conducted another test on December 13 for students who missed the first test due to COVID-19.

"The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) given in the test were based on the syllabus of the Federal Board, leaving students in Sindh confused about the test," she maintained.

Pechuho added that of the total, 14 questions were irrelevant, while the results were also inaccurate as the roll numbers of students had been mixed up.



Praising the arrangements made in Sindh to conduct the test, she said that authorities made sure to follow all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the test.

Given the "grave irregularities" found in the MDCAT 2020, Dr Azra Pechuho demanded the Centre give provinces the authority to conduct the test.

She said that even the Punjab government raised an eleven-point objection related to the test, adding that the Centre should refrain from interfering in every matter.

Students stage countrywide protests

Dissatisfied with the results of MDCAT 2020, students from across Pakistan have been staging protests against the "irregularities" that crept into the test as well as the results.

The protests intensified when the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said his ministry had "nothing to do" with either Pakistan Medical Commission or the MDCAT.



