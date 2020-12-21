Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry drops new song 'Not the End of the World'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Singing sensation Katy Perry has treated fans with the release of her latest song Not the End of the World.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the news and fans were taken away by the groovy music. 

The video itself was space-themed and many could not help but point out to similarities to Perry's Teenage Dream as it emulated her brightly coloured wigs with bangs.

In addition many were quick to praise the song's lyrics which seemed to embrace the idea of being strong amid difficult circumstances, which the world is all too familiar with in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Check it out:




