pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes

Monday Dec 21, 2020

A new strain of the coronavirus is driving fear in the UK. However, Twitter is making an attempt to make light of the situation (in these dark times) by spreading hilarious memes on 'covid 20'. 

Read more: Explainer: All you need to know about UK's new coronavirus variant

A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the United Kingdom, is spreading rapidly in Britain.

This new development has prompted high levels of concern among its European neighbours, some of which have already shut down flights to the UK. 

However, here is how Twitter seems to be dealing with the situation:

One person used Sarim, the "unhappy meme guy" to portray the world's feelings aptly. 

An Indian was so dismayed at seeing #COVID20 trend around the globe that he decided it was best for many to pack their bags and head for another planet. 

Someone used an image from the iconic and hilarious, Hera Pheri movie and we couldn't stop laughing. 

Another Twitter user recalled Zartaj Gul Wazir's factually-incorrect explanation of what COVID-19 means. 

Another person told the world what her plans would be now that the virus was mutating. 

Despite the damage that the infection has done to the globe, it is always nice to see people keep going forward and taking things in their stride. 

