Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano dies following cosmetic surgery

Instagram model Joselyn Cano, best known as the 'Mexican Kim Kardashian', has reportedly died following an alleged cosmetic surgery.

The-30 year-old influencer Cano had travelled to Colombia for the surgery where she died on December 7 due to post-surgery complications, according to reports.

Her tragic demise reported earlier this December when she reportedly died following the surgery. Cano's family is yet to make a statement to the press but held a virtual screening of her funeral on YouTube on Friday. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremony was attended by a select few.

Fellow influencer Lira Mercer broke the news of her death on social media. “OMG Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild."

The news of her untimely death sparked an outpouring of tributes from her fans and fellow influencers on social media.

Joselyn Cano was a model, influencer and fashion designer and had a strong 12.8 million fans following her on Instagram.

