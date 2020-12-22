Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans gushing over her melodious voice: Video

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has won hearts as she showed the magic of her voice during a romantic walk with 'Ramo' co-star Murat Yıldırım.

In the video clip, shared on Instagram by a fan, Turkish leading actress Esra is singing a song with the lead character of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen enjoying a romantic walk with dashing actor Murat Yıldırım. The clip left her fans in awe. The fans are sharing the stunning video on their social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the video received massive praise from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

The gorgeous clip showed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan in romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

