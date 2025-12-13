Johnny Depp finds 'difficulty' watching his own movies

Johnny Depp to mark comeback with 'Day Drinker' following Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp has a massive fan following all over the globe, yet he still considers himself as an unusual star.

Before the 62-year-old’s stardom skyrocketed with Pirates of the Caribbean, he also was already known for some of the big films.

But he remained very down to earth about the fame that he had. Recently, Johnny confessed that he wants to remain "ignorant" when it comes to watching his own work.

In an interview, The Tourist actor revealed that he has not seen some of his best movies including Public Enemies in which he starred alongside Christian Bale and Marion Cotillard.

Depp told Parade, “I prefer to stay as ignorant as possible about my work and anybody else’s work in movies.”

According to the Hollywood A-lister, watching his own movies is difficult for him as he does not like comparing his performances.

The Alice in Wonderland actor said, “As much as I want to see what Michael Mann did with this film and what Christian and Marion put on the screen in their performances, it’ll probably be a while before I can bring myself to take a look at it because then I would start having regrets.

Work wise, Johnny is all set to mark his comeback to big screens with Day Drinker. Meanwhile, he is also expected to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.