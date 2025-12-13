Taylor Swift draws comparison between 'End of an Era,' 'Miss Americana'

Taylor Swift ignites a debate over integrity after new release

Taylor Swift fans have a lot to say about the Eras Tour: End of an Era docuseries after watching the first two episodes, and not all of it is pure praise.

The 36-year-old pop superstar had promised fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of her record-breaking tour after the 3.5-hour-long show was over, when the glitter and glamour wear off, and Swift gets back to her life offstage.

However, after watching the documentary, many fans expressed that instead of a candid peek backstage, the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker presented “calculated vulnerability.”

Swifties offered the examples like selective footage with fans, glossing over the Ticketmaster fiasco, as well as well-placed emotional moments that seem too good to be natural, in the episodes.

Many also raised issues with the documentary not carrying one consistent narrative, which left the viewer scrambling to piece together the meanings.

The criticisms are not new for the Grammy winner, who received similar feedback after the release of her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.

While the 2020 release promised a look backstage into Swift’s life and an intimate chronicle of her journey as a musician, it left many fans disappointed by being more of a promotional supplement to her album, Lover.

Two episodes into the series, the Blank Space songstress gave a small glimpse into her relationship with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, but not any story behind how they got together and got close while the tour was going on, which seemed to be more of a focus in the teasers.

All in all, the series seems to lack a story behind it. Perhaps owing to a clear creative direction, the documentary presents many simultaneous storylines, but they don’t quite collide and culminate into one.