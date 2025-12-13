Carrie Underwood debuts dramatic hair transformation

Carrie Underwood fundraising attempt overshadowed by drastic new look

Carrie Underwood surprised fans this week by unveiling a new look while promoting a holiday fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The country star shared the drastic change of appearance with her fans.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to put up a selfie wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Music gives to St. Jude kids.”

Alongside the photo, she encouraged her 13.4 million followers to donate and receive the shirt in return.

She captioned the post as, "Every child deserves hope".

While her message centered on charity, fans were immediately captivated by her new hairstyle.

Underwood, long associated with her signature platinum blonde curls, appeared with silky brunette waves parted slightly off-center.

The transformation left many followers stunned with comments raging from "Is this Carrie? Doesn’t look like her” to “Still very pretty but looks like a different person.”

Others defended the change, praising the darker shade as “beautiful” and “refreshing.”

This isn’t the first time though that Underwood has experimented with her hair. Over the summer, she revealed she had returned to her natural color for the first time in 30 years.

She told her fans, “Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”