 
Geo News

Carrie Underwood debuts dramatic hair transformation

Carrie Underwood fundraising attempt overshadowed by drastic new look

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 13, 2025

Carrie Underwood fundraising attempt overshadowed by drastic new look
Carrie Underwood fundraising attempt overshadowed by drastic new look

Carrie Underwood surprised fans this week by unveiling a new look while promoting a holiday fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The country star shared the drastic change of appearance with her fans.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to put up a selfie wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Music gives to St. Jude kids.”

Alongside the photo, she encouraged her 13.4 million followers to donate and receive the shirt in return.

She captioned the post as, "Every child deserves hope".

While her message centered on charity, fans were immediately captivated by her new hairstyle.

Underwood, long associated with her signature platinum blonde curls, appeared with silky brunette waves parted slightly off-center.

The transformation left many followers stunned with comments raging from "Is this Carrie? Doesn’t look like her” to “Still very pretty but looks like a different person.”

Others defended the change, praising the darker shade as “beautiful” and “refreshing.”

This isn’t the first time though that Underwood has experimented with her hair. Over the summer, she revealed she had returned to her natural color for the first time in 30 years.

She told her fans, “Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”

More From Entertainment

Stellan Skarsgård thinks son Alexander staged 'rebellion' against him
Stellan Skarsgård thinks son Alexander staged 'rebellion' against him
Taylor Swift drops book recommendation after enticing description
Taylor Swift drops book recommendation after enticing description
Katy Perry receives 'exciting' news as romance with Justin Trudeau heats up
Katy Perry receives 'exciting' news as romance with Justin Trudeau heats up
Freddy Brazier attends mother's memorial alongside grandmother Jackiey video
Freddy Brazier attends mother's memorial alongside grandmother Jackiey
Morgan Freeman briefs pressure that comes with the label of 'voice of God'
Morgan Freeman briefs pressure that comes with the label of 'voice of God'
'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park escapes wardrobe malfunction video
'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park escapes wardrobe malfunction