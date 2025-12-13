Timothee Chalamet offers rare insight into adopting different roles

Timothee Chalamet sheds light on switching characters from 'Marty Supreme' and 'Dune'

Timothee Chalamet knows the art of portraying different people in different back-to-back movies, and he seems to do it effortlessly, even if the reality is different.

The 29-year-old actor spoke out about his shocking buzzcut transformation that unlocked a completely different Chalamet, in comparison to his Beautiful Boy, or Little Women character.

During his interview on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday, December 12, the Marty Supreme star shared that he was reluctant to part with his hair when the director of Dune told him of the look for the third instalment.

Chalamet shared that hearing about the 1-millimetre chop left him begging against it, "You know, your hair, weirdly we're all attached [to our hair]. It's kind of like our personalities, these follicles that grow out of our heads."

However, in order to play an older version of his character, Paul Atreides, he had to do it. He might have become attached to the new look as well since he kept the same hair during promotion for his now-released film, Marty Supreme.