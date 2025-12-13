Inside Jacob Elordi's concerning encounter with paparazzi

Jacob Elordi raises voice against fans stalking celebrities

Jacob Elordi took strong action against fans pushing his boundaries to take pictures and interact with him during his time off from work.

The 28-year-old actor ran into a photographer this week in Paris who was following him around while the Euphoria star tried to keep a low profile at the Gare du Nord station.

Approaching the Saltburn actor, the paparazzi said, "Jacob, we love you," prompting Elordi to take one of his headphones out and say, "You make it really hard for me to live."

Refusing to back off, the photographer again said, "We love you," only for the Frankenstein actor to reiterate, "I don't love you. You make it really hard for me to live."

Elordi’s palpable discomfort at the exchange worried fans online as one wrote on X, "This is honestly heartbreaking," and another added, “Fame is not a free pass for the world to ignore someone’s boundaries."

A third chimed in, “Jacob should’ve been ruder,” and "You can love someone’s work without making their life harder to live. Jacob deserves the same basic humanity and space as anyone else," noted another.