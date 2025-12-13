Leonardo Dicaprio, Vittoria Ceretti spotted on casual shopping spree

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti were spotted enjoying a luxe shopping trip at Prada.

The Oscar-winning actor and the Italian model were photographed Thursday leaving the designer's flagship store in Manhattan, New York.

DiCaprio was pictured exiting the story in a black Prada puffer jacket, khaki cargo pants, and white sneakers.

The Vogue cover girl on the other hand opted for a brown fur coat, jeans, and a black Nike cap.

She carried two shopping bags as the pair left the store.

The couple was accompanied by Ceretti's mother, Francesca Lazzari, who looked chic in a plaid coat, and her brother, Guglielmo Ceretti, dressed in a black sweatsuit and beanie.

Their latest outing appears right around the time the Wolf of Wall Street star revealed the reason he keeps low-key in public.

DiCaprio believes he should appear only if he has something meaningful to say.

He tries to keep a low public profile so that people are not tired of seeing him all the time.

Kate Winslet's costar adopted this strategy after the success of Titanic as he wanted to have a long and successful career with people getting sick of seeing him too much.