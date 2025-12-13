Amy Dowden becomes emotional over uncertainty about motherhood after cancer battle

Amy Dowden became emotional as she shared a heartbreaking health update, revealing that she might not be able to become a mother after years of battling breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 35, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 and underwent extensive treatment, including a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility preservation and a near-fatal battle with sepsis.

During an appearance on on Stand Up To Cancer on Saturday night: 'I don't know if I'll ever have the honour of becoming a mum which I desperately want to.

'Five weeks ago I had another mastectomy, so I'm no longer attached to my body. I'm so proud of how far it's come and I'm so grateful for another shot of life.'

'A cancer diagnosis changes you forever, I'm no longer the person I was and that's not by choice.'

'After I rang that chemo bell, I felt the effects of chemotherapy more than ever. I was drained, I was scared, I had this whole journey ahead and I was at a mental all time low.

'I never thought I was going to get back on the dance floor, I couldn't see how I was going to get Amy back again. I hated the way I looked, I had no energy and I was petrified.

'I used to cry myself to sleep. I just longed for that old Amy back and I know I'm never ever going to get her back.'

She added: 'Being able get back on the dance floor, I'm going on tour with my friend next year… I'm just so grateful for my medical team, the doctors and nurses who have kept me alive.'

Earlier this year, Amy revealed that she and her husband Ben Jones created five embryos to use when they are ready to start a family.