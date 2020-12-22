Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox and will propose soon: source

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

According to a source, Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox ahead

Machine Gun Kelly is determined to make Megan Fox a part of his longterm future.

According to a source, the US rapper sees marriage with Megan Fox ahead.

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."

However, the source added that "Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind."

The two have come close to each other specially during quarantine.

"The down time has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun," a source told E! News in June.

"It's new and exciting for Megan," the source continued. "She has only been with Brian [Austin Green] for many years and this is very different. She's into it," they added.

