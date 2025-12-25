 
Geo News

Justin Bieber's son Jack get holiday festive in new snaps

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey share holiday vibe days after Christmas date

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 25, 2025

Justin Bieber shares baby Jacks holiday vibe
Justin Bieber shares baby Jack's holiday vibe

Justin Bieber is soaking in the holiday season with his growing family, sharing a rare and heartwarming glimpse into life with his 15-month-old son, Jack Blues. 

As Christmas comes, the singer offered fans a peek at how he and wife Hailey Bieber are celebrating the season at home, with their little one clearly at the center of it all.

In a post shared on December 24, Justin uploaded a sweet photo of Jack dressed for the holidays. 

The toddler was seen wearing a red Santa hat paired with a cosy matching sweater as he walked along what appeared to be an airplane aisle. 

The post also included a look inside the couple’s festively decorated home. 

Their living space featured a decorated Christmas tree, a coffee table styled with gold accents, soft florals, and a trio of white stockings hanging nearby, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflected the season’s spirit.

The holiday snapshot came just days after Justin and Hailey stepped out for a rare date night in Los Angeles. 

The pair attended an art installation by Fai Khadra at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel, bundled up in oversized winter looks as they enjoyed a night out together.

While the couple continues to balance busy schedules, Hailey has previously opened up about how motherhood has shifted her priorities. 

In a recent interview, she shared how much she values being present for her son, saying she loves spending time with him and watching him grow.

She added that becoming a mom has made her more of a homebody and less concerned with missing out on social events.

As the holidays approach, it’s clear that for Justin and Hailey, family time now takes center stage, with their son bringing even more meaning to the season.

More From Entertainment

Emma Roberts shares sweet holiday moment with son Rhodes video
Emma Roberts shares sweet holiday moment with son Rhodes
Inside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's Fiji trip video
Inside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's Fiji trip
Kate Winslet's son reveals family tragedy behind her new Netflix film
Kate Winslet's son reveals family tragedy behind her new Netflix film
Jennifer Garner, boyfriend John Miller just exchanged Christmas cookies video
Jennifer Garner, boyfriend John Miller just exchanged Christmas cookies
Gordon Ramsay spotted buying luxury jewellery days before Holly's wedding
Gordon Ramsay spotted buying luxury jewellery days before Holly's wedding
Taylor Swift's choreographer Mandy Moore meets actress Mandy Moore
Taylor Swift's choreographer Mandy Moore meets actress Mandy Moore