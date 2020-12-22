Suhana Khan urges Disney to pave way for an Indian princess

Suhana Khan had talked about how she had been subjected to abuse owing to her skin colour

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan may not have made her acting debut yet but her fame is escalating with each passing day.

The star kid has been using her platform to raise awareness about colourism and social media abuse that she herself has also been subjected to due to her complexion.

Turning to her Instagram recently, Suhana voiced the thoughts of a number of people when she requested Disney to create a character of a princess with Indian heritage.

“@disney make an Indian princess,” she wrote as she shared a photo of Aladin’s Princess Jasmine.

Earlier this year in September, Suhana had talked about how she had been subjected to abuse owing to her skin colour.

"There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," she wrote on Instagram.