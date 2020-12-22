Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS’s Jimin opens up about ‘meaningful’ Billboard win

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

BTS’s Jimin opens up about ‘meaningful’ Billboard win

BTS’s Jimin is feels “moved” by ARMYs efforts in landing his group a monumental Billboard win. So much so that he shed light on his feelings during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. 

There the singer admitted to feeling 'moved' by the outpour of love and support from the ARMY community and even compared this Billboard win to a Grammy nomination.

Jimin was quoted telling the publication, “Achieving #1 on the Billboard ‘Hot 100’, it’s kind of like…Although we recently got nominated for a GRAMMY, the feeling of getting #1 on Billboard Hot 100 is different because the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ is inclusive of all worldwide music.”

He even tugged at the heart strings of his fans when he claimed, “The fact that we got #1 made me think that our music, our sincerity, is touching so many people.”

At the end of the day, “Realizing that we are reaching people and really connecting with them, I think that was the most meaningful part.”


More From Entertainment:

From royal births to major milestones — Here's how royal family will spend 2021

From royal births to major milestones — Here's how royal family will spend 2021
Watch: Kansas teacher's fart prank on students during Zoom class

Watch: Kansas teacher's fart prank on students during Zoom class
Mahira Khan thanks fans for love, prayers on her 36th birthday

Mahira Khan thanks fans for love, prayers on her 36th birthday
Why Meghan Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson

Why Meghan Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson
Pete Davidson addresses ex Cazzie David’s new book about their breakup

Pete Davidson addresses ex Cazzie David’s new book about their breakup

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester won’t watch ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot front to back

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester won’t watch ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot front to back
Ellen DeGeneres steps out without a mask days after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres steps out without a mask days after testing positive for COVID-19
'Wonder Woman 1984' fails to impress cinegoers worldwide

'Wonder Woman 1984' fails to impress cinegoers worldwide
'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert

'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert

Latest

view all