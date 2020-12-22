Taylor Swift makes history with simultaneous wins in Billboard’s Hot 200

Taylor Swift secured her spot in the female hall of fame after making monumental ripples inside the music industry with Evermore and Willow.



Per Billboard's recent music chart’s rankings, “As Evermore debuts atop the #Billboard200 and "Willow" atop the #Hot100, @taylorswift13 is the first artist in @billboardcharts history to debut at No. 1 on both charts simultaneously twice.”

Soon after Billboard announced the news of Taylor’s monumental achievement, she too hopped onto her personal Twitter account and showered her fans with love, adoration and praise while admitting, “Guys. Seriously. Thank you for doing this.”





