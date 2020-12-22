Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Ayeza Khan's fans gush over her, Danish Taimoor's adorable kids

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has been treating fans with adorable photos of her family lately.

In her most recent posts on Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with her daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Fans couldn't but gush over the cuteness of the kids.

"All she wants is a friend who listens to her stories and answers all her questions," she wrote about her adorable daughter.

"I am his 'partner in crime.'" She wrote about her son.

