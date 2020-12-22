Can't connect right now! retry
KTH coronavirus deaths: Inquiry holds current, former directors of Peshawar hospital responsible

PESHAWAR: The current director of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), as well as his predecessor, have been held responsible for the failure of proper oxygen supply in the hospital, in an inquiry report released on Tuesday by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra.

"As promised, the KTH inquiry [was] completed by the MTI board, and as promised, GoKP is making it public immediately," Jhagra said on Twitter, referring to the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) board that conducted a probe into the tragic deaths of six cornavirus patients due to lack of oxygen supply.

"This standard of transparency is important if we are to continue the journey of continuous improvement of our health system, a core commitment of our govt," he added.

In an unfortunate incident of oxygen supply failure in the night between December 5 and 6, 2020, six precious lives were lost. A preliminary fact-finding report was furnished the day after the deaths and the hospital's Board of Governors was tasked with a detailed investigation of the case.

"The BOG issued charge sheets to the managers/subordinate staff related to the incident and constituted a three-member enquiry committee vide notification No. 3310/BOG MT1 KTH dated 10.12.2020 (annexure-02) for fixation of responsibility and recommendation for necessary action against the same officials," the report read.

"The BOG itself conducted the enquiry for fixation of responsibility against officials above managerial level (hospital directors in this case) under the relevant rules," it added.

The Board of Governors, the report noted, also carried out its own inquiry into the officials above managerial level.

