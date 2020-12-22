Can't connect right now! retry
Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Balochistan during intense exchange of fire: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Security forces personnel. —  Reuters/Files
  • Terrorists were involved in Lance Naik Iqbal's martyrdom
  • An IBO led the security forces to the terrorists
  • Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition from the hideout

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Balochistan's Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Awaran's Gwargo which led them to the terrorists who were also involved in the firing incident that had resulted in Lance Naik's martyrdom on December 20.

Sharing details of the operation, the statement mentioned that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fired at the forces and attempted to flee.

Read more: Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district

Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal embraced martyrdom fighting off terrorists on December 20, 2020 in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district. — ISPR

"In intense exchange of fire 10 terrorists were killed," the ISPR said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

Two days earlier, Lance Naik Iqbal, was martyred after fighting off terrorists in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan's Awaran district.

"On receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar, near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search and clearance operation," ISPR said.

Read more: Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack

The ISPR said that due to an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists during the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal had been injured.

He was immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the brave soldier embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding, the statement said.

