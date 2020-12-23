Who is PM Imran Khan to hold us accountable?: Maulana Fazl

JUI-F President Fazlur Rehman speaks to the supporters during a countrywide protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/Files

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Tuesday he suspected the elements that allegedly pose a danger to his life were being used by the PTI-led government to scare the Opposition parties.

Speaking in Geo News programme, Capital Talk, Fazl— who also heads the Opposition coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — regretted having to see the day when Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been handed the Ministry of Interior.

"Sheikh Rashid is my friend and I respect him," the PDM chief told Capital Talk host, Hamid Mir. However, he mentioned that it was the interior minister who told him there was a "danger to my life".

"The Dera Ismail Khan police said they were rescinding the security [given] to me," he added. "We suspect that these elements are being given a way [to operate and issue threats] to scare us.

"Some sacrifices have to be made for the greater good and we are ready to pay this tribute," the Opposition leader noted. "Our Ulema and people were martyred and we have made sacrifices to save the country."

'What should I say to these childish people?'



The Maulana dismissed Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's allegation ties in the British intelligence agency MI6. "First of all, what is MI6?" he asked, adding that such statements tarnish the image of United Kingdom and its agencies and effect Pakistan's ties with Britain.

"Making ignorant comments, not knowing what's what... now what should I say to these childish people? These ministers are not even elected. A fake government is imposed on us."



Fazl said former premier Nawaz Sharif had approved of the decision to not go to the assemblies in a letter.

NAB's 'impartiality has been laid bare'

Talking about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Maulana said right now "PM Imran Khan is in the grip of my accountability. Who is he to hold us accountable? He should be held accountable for how he came into power. He should come clean. A fake ruler who has been imposed on me speaks of my accountability?"

The PDM chief said such reports [of the NAB sending him notices] surfaced earlier as well, and added that he watched on news that he had been sent notice but has never received any.

"The Supreme Court has ruled against the NAB for defaming politicians. Its impartiality has been laid bare even at the court level," he added, noting how he has been part of the assemblies since 1988 yet had never "even owned a hut".



Fazl said the anti-graft watchdog sending him a notice would be viewed from two perspectives: one would be political and the party would decide on it. "Then it will not just be Fazl ur Rehman but the entire JUI-F appearing before the NAB," he warned.

"My political workers trust me. They know my home and my life. There have been no complaints at any level to date," he added.



Sherani-Fazl tussle

On Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani's accusations, Fazl said the leader was an 'elder' he respected. "The JUI-F is on the frontline against Imran Khan and if you speak in PTI government's support, the party will take notice if you deviate from its ideology."

The JUI-F chief said a committee had been was formed and a meeting convened in this regard, underlining Sherani's statement had raised concerns around the world.

With regard to the accusation by the Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) former chairperson, Fazl said the former was present at the party election.



"I was elected unopposed and neither Maulana Sherani nor anyone else put forth their names. He contested the provincial elections himself and participated in the election process."

"Why did he participate in the election if he had reservations about the voter list?"

The PDM chief underscored that the JUI-F conducted free and orderly elections. "Membership, formation of institutions, and vote-casting according to his wishes does not happen in the parties," he said.



JUI-F and dictatorships



The Maulana said he was against the former military dictator General Zia ul Haq as well. "I would talk about democracy and was against martial law. How could I accept a dictator? We started the war against Zia. I was in and out of jail for five years and spent the longest jail time of my life in that era. I never recognised dictatorships."





PDM, PTI sit-ins

Speaking of the current anti-government campaign, the JUI-F chief said the PTI regime "has sunk Pakistan" and that "even in 1971, we made a mistake".

"We are preparing for a long march towards Islamabad. We have staged a sit-in in Islamabad for 13 days. But who is he [Imran Khan] to tell me how many days we can continue our sit-in? It will be my choice whether I stay for an hour, a day or 10 days."

"It is not a matter of resignations but of putting pressure on the political movement. One doesn't calmly request for resignations; they are to be coerced out."

"The PTI had held an undemocratic sit-in against the elected assembly [in 2014] and it was defeated by democracy, as well as the unity of the politicians and the Parliament."



"If Imran Khan does not resign, the situation in the country will deteriorate and the crisis will increase — which no one can afford," he warned.

The PDM boss also made a jibe at the Khan administration, saying they did not know whether it was their job to conduct election or that of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

With regard to the upcoming Senate elections that would reportedly be held a month earlier than scheduled, he said: "Why let it [PTI] take over a parliamentary institution?"



"Senate elections cannot be held in February no matter what. Once the pressure rises, then they won't take place," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the JUI-F chief underlined that "he is alone today and he was alone yesterday", denying any possibility of discussions with the the Khan administration unless it resigned and announced the date of a next election.

"The atom bomb of resignation is being used to topple the government and save the country. We will not negotiate with these people at all. This is my clear cut declaration," said Fazl.