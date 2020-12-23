Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez dishes on wrecked marriage plans with Alex Rodriguez amid COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Jennifer Lopez shared that she and fiance Alex might not be tying the knot at all

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their wedding for good, and may not tie the knot at all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, J-Lo opened up about her failed marriage plans, and shared that she and fiance Alex considered not tying the knot at all.

"We've talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?" she said.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything,'" the singer added.

J-Lo and A-Rod were scheduled to get married earlier this year in a destination wedding in Italy.

However, they first postponed their nuptials, and later cancelled them due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More From Entertainment:

Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols

Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols
Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie
Iqra Aziz praises Bushra Ansari for being star on screen and in the kitchen

Iqra Aziz praises Bushra Ansari for being star on screen and in the kitchen
Anwar Maqsood requests for prayers as he undergoes treatment at home

Anwar Maqsood requests for prayers as he undergoes treatment at home

Heather Morris apologises for tweets on late Glee costar Mark Salling

Heather Morris apologises for tweets on late Glee costar Mark Salling
Experts blast Meghan and Harry for retaining titles: 'Don't need them anyway'

Experts blast Meghan and Harry for retaining titles: 'Don't need them anyway'
Justin Bieber reminisces upon early days of career with heartwarming photo

Justin Bieber reminisces upon early days of career with heartwarming photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stuffing press with content for cheap publicity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stuffing press with content for cheap publicity
Princess Eugenie sent shockwaves to Harry with 'unexpected' Frogmore Cottage exit

Princess Eugenie sent shockwaves to Harry with 'unexpected' Frogmore Cottage exit
Meghan Markle left Prince William in fits of laughter with first-ever Christmas present

Meghan Markle left Prince William in fits of laughter with first-ever Christmas present
Tom Hanks opens up about working in first-ever Western offering 'News of the World'

Tom Hanks opens up about working in first-ever Western offering 'News of the World'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release official Christmas snap in due time: expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release official Christmas snap in due time: expert

Latest

view all