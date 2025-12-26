Travis Kelce barely avoids fan incident during last possible game

Travis Kelce crowded by fans after Chiefs' devastating loss

Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were hit by a new blow during their Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos.

After losing the game, as the star athlete, 36, was walking to his locker room, he was surrounded by a group of fans who demanded to talk to him.

However, the tight end had a Chiefs staff member following him closely, who cleared people away from the field.

“I’ve told you,” a man was seen telling the cameramen while blocking the view before bringing more security staff around.

While the fans and news reporters appeared confused about the moment, several social media users commented that the increased security was due to the heaps of questions about his retirement when his morale is already down after the defeat.

The Christmas Day game was Kelce’s last home game of the season, and possibly his last ever home game as speculations suggest there is a high chance he would choose to retire this year, despite no official confirmation.

The New Heights co-host avoided talking to the press after his loss against the Los Angeles Chargers as well, telling reporters, “Sorry, guys, it’s not the time.”

The game decided his team’s future for the Super Bowl as it eliminated them from the playoffs.