‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' dominates record with major success

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ dominates records with major success

The Devil Wears Prada 2 became most-viewed movie trailer of 2025, smashing records with 181.5 million views in just 24 hours, Forbes reported.

The sequel of the 2006 comedy starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, grabbed huge attention online, making it the most popular comedy trailer in 15 years, according to WaveMetrix.

Hathaway’s social media helped a lot, with about one-third of the views coming from her Instagram, TikTok and Facebook accounts.

However, releasing the trailer on her 43rd birthday also made fans more excited.

Most of the top trailers in 2025 are sequels or franchise films. The Moana 2026 teaser got 161.2 million views, the Lilo & Stitch remake 149.4 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps 144.1 million, and Toy Story 5 133.6 million.

Only one original film, Michael, Michael Jackson’s biopic, made it into the top list at eighth place.

Streaming platforms also saw big growth in trailer views, with Netflix leading the way with Stranger Things: Season 5 trailer reaching 490 million views.

Moreover, TikTok became a major platform for promoting trailers, helping Disney films like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash reach more people.

The record-breaking trailers highlighted the importance of franchises, star power and social media power.