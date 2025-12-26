‘Bridgerton' season four left fans reeling: ‘can't wait'

Bridgerton dropped its much awaited season four volume one trailer and fans are loving it.

The season four of Regency-era series will follow the Cinderella-like love story of Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek).

The streaming platform, Netflix, dropped the first official trailer for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, giving viewers a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes.

Following the release of the trailer, fans on Reddit couldn’t control their excitement.

“Woooh it looks so good, Benedict teaching dance to Sophie looks soo romantic.. and the kite scene looks so sweet and cute. uhh can’t wait!!! the yearning is real,” wrote one fan.

“‘He does not want to find me. He wants to find the lady in the silver gown…and she is not real.'” wrote one fan, quoting Sophie Beckett’s line from the trailer. “Just this line and I’m sold. Don’t even care what other plot lines there are. Give me the yearning, the heartache, the inner conflict, the self-denial.”

“I can’t wait. This whole trailer looks pretty great! I’m excited to see the season,” one more fan wrote.

One more chimed in saying, “I told myself I was going to manage my expectations but WTH that was such a good trailer!! I need it now.”

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Simone Ashley (Kate), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Luke Newton (Colin), Hannah Dodd (Francesca), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) alongside new faces like Masali Bduza as Michaela Stirling and Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun.

Bridgerton season four volume one is slated for release on January 29, 2026.