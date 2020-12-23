Heather Morris apologises for tweets on late Glee costar Mark Salling

Actress Heather Morris has issued an apology for tweets regarding her late Glee costar Mark Salling.

Taking to Twitter, she published a statement apologizing for her actions, "To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused," Morris wrote.

"Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can’t express enough how sorry I am."

The Glee star, last week, was on the receiving end of criticism for openly slamming a post that her costar Kevin McHale retweeted.

The post was a fan commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the Christmas special.

Needless to say, she was not pleased and used a vomit emoji to cover Mark’s face, calling it "offensive".

It is pertinent to mention that Mark had died by suicide in 2018 as he was found guilty on child pornography charges to which he was awaiting his sentence for.

Following Heather’s post, fans did not it kindly and considering the strange nature of his sentencing as well as death, the mom of two fired back.

In a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, she said that her and her Glee family have suffered through enough grief, especially in 2020.

"I don’t feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y’all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I understand you…somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst all holiday seasons is incredible hard for so many of us," she wrote.

After Mark, the Glee cast has also lost Cory Monteith in 2013 to overdose and Naya Rivera who drowned when boating with her son in the summer this year.

She explained that despite Mark’s unusual circumstances, she and her cast mates still mourned him.

"We did not lose just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is so incredibly tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally sick. Yes pedophilia is a sickness," she wrote

"Although I don’t want to have to say all that, its truthful. So thank you for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can’t get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire glee family… Thank you."