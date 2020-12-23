Indian attack on UN vehicle threat to regional peace, says Pakistan Army chief during LoC visit

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the LoC on Wednesday.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited forward troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and said that Indian provocations, particularly the attack on the vehicle of United Nations Military Observers Group in Pakistan (UNMOGIP), were threats to regional peace and stability.



General Bajwa, according to a statement, maintained that the Indian Army would always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

The COAS also reiterated that the Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along the LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

On Friday, the Indian troops targeted a vehicle of UNMOGIP with two military observers on board, when they were going to visit a village in Chirikot Sector. The vehicle was damaged, while the military observers remained unhurt and were evacuated to Rawalakot.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the army chief lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

Gen Bajwa was also briefed about the latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS at the LoC.

India planning surgical strike

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan, days after a New Delhi-backed campaign against Islamabad was exposed.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, FM Qureshi said he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that India was preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and fanning a new wave of terrorism.

Terming the situation as sensitive, he said Pakistan was fully aware of India's conspiracies and vowed that Islamabad would respond befittingly should New Delhi initiate military action.

FM Qureshi said that India was "trying to seek tacit approval" from "important players who they consider to be their partners".

The foreign minister said that this misadventure, in Pakistan's opinion, was being done to divert attention from serious issues. "To begin with: The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir."