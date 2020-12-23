Can't connect right now! retry
Newly-appointed FPSC chairman Zahid Saeed takes oath

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

 President Arif Alvi administered the oath ceremony. Photo: APP
  • President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the FPSC chairman 
  • Zahid Saeed is a retired grade-22 officer and has served in several senior positions
  • The post of FPSC chairman vacant for the past one week due to the death of former FPSC chairman Maroof Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed took the oath of his office here on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the FPSC chairman at an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. 

Read more: Sindh govt appoints new chairman for Board of Secondary Education, Karachi

Zahid Saeed is a retired grade-22 officer and has served in several senior positions including as federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Petroleum and Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department.

He was also the Secretary Education Punjab, and Chief Executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The post of FPSC chairman was lying vacant for the past one week after the death of former FPSC chairman Maroof Afzal.

