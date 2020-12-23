Newly-appointed FPSC chairman Zahid Saeed takes oath

President Arif Alvi administered the oath ceremony. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed took the oath of his office here on Tuesday.



President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the FPSC chairman at an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Zahid Saeed is a retired grade-22 officer and has served in several senior positions including as federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Petroleum and Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department.

He was also the Secretary Education Punjab, and Chief Executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The post of FPSC chairman was lying vacant for the past one week after the death of former FPSC chairman Maroof Afzal.