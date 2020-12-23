Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Iqra Aziz praises Bushra Ansari for being star on screen and in the kitchen

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz seems to have approved Bushra Ansari as a great host.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared an adorable photo of herself, hubby Yasir Hussain and the acting legend smiling from ear to ear.

From the caption, it appears that Ansari invited the couple to catch up over a lovely meal. 

She thanked the veteran actress for "the delicious food and great conversations" adding that "this is industry is blessed to have a star like you". 

Fans couldn't help but gush over how cute the picture is.

