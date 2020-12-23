Federal cabinet allows interior minister to delegate powers for ECL's amendment

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Approval given only to carry out orders of judiciary

Federal cabinet also approves 2017 census

ECC decisions ratified

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed the newly-appointed interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, to delegate powers to amend the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to a report by The News, the decision was taken during Tuesday's federal cabinet meeting.

The approval has been given only to carry out the orders of the judiciary but the final approval of the amendment will be sought from the Cabinet, recommended by the cabinet committee - comprising ministers for law, home affairs, and accountability. The secretary for home affairs would attend the meeting upon a special invitation.

Census



The federal cabinet authorised the submission of the Sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 report for the final approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The cabinet discussed the next census, and the ministers said that the Constitution allows the government to hold it whenever it deems fit. They said that the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) should have a central role in the census. A new committee was formed to hold further discussions related to the matter.

The MQM-P informed the PTI government its reservations about the census results and asked it to hold a new census. It had expressed its objections about the alleged faulty counting in Karachi and other cities in Sindh during the census.

Other federal cabinet business

The federal cabinet approved the import of JP-5 oil to meet operation requirements of the Pakistan Navy, application of Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 on all employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for another six months, and amendments to CDA Ordinance 1960 to promote public-private partnership projects.

It also ratified decisions taken during the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) December 16 meeting.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Annual Report 2019-20 and Power Industry Review Report 2020 were presented before the cabinet.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Managing Director of STEDEC Technology Commercialisation Corporation of Pakistan Private Limited. It also approved the appointment of director-general National Institute of Oceanography as well as the reorganisation of the Board of Directors of Agricultural Development Bank.



The cabinet approved the inclusion of the minister of Industry and Production in the Board of Investment. It approved the appointment of Executive Member National Medical Authority under Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

The cabinet approved the appointment of members to PIMS, Federal Medical Commission and Board of Governors of Schools of Dentistry under Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance 2020.

The forum approved the appointment of Secretary Energy as Chairman Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), National Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB). The forum also approved the appointment of Board of Directors of Special Technology Zones Authority.