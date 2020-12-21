Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

  • PM Imran chaired the meeting of party leaders and spokespersons.
  • He directed his party leaders to bring before the public the proposed amendments in the Opposition's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act.
  • The premier said that the JUI-F chief had acquired beyond means and he must surrender before NAB.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has acquired assets beyond means hence he must account for it and "surrender before NAB". 

This was said by the prime minister as he chaired a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons where participants said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Fazl had made efforts in the past to recognise Israel.  

"Expose Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman at every forum," PM Imran Khan directed to party leaders and spokespersons. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'

The premier also directed party leaders to inform the public about the Opposition's proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act. 

Read more: Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told

He alleged that the Opposition was seeking an NRO when it proposed numerous amendments to the NAB legislation. 

A confident PM Imran reportedly told party spokespersons that like the Pakistan Democratic Movement's jalsas, the PDM's second phase of anti-government protests will also fail. 

He directed party leaders to mobilise for a coherent action plan and warned them that the Opposition was involved in spreading propaganda against the government. 

"We are waging jihad and the mafia[ the opposition] is spreading propaganda against us."

