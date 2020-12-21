Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

PM Imran chaired the meeting of party leaders and spokespersons.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has acquired assets beyond means hence he must account for it and "surrender before NAB".

This was said by the prime minister as he chaired a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons where participants said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Fazl had made efforts in the past to recognise Israel.

"Expose Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman at every forum," PM Imran Khan directed to party leaders and spokespersons.

The premier also directed party leaders to inform the public about the Opposition's proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act.

He alleged that the Opposition was seeking an NRO when it proposed numerous amendments to the NAB legislation.

A confident PM Imran reportedly told party spokespersons that like the Pakistan Democratic Movement's jalsas, the PDM's second phase of anti-government protests will also fail.

He directed party leaders to mobilise for a coherent action plan and warned them that the Opposition was involved in spreading propaganda against the government.

"We are waging jihad and the mafia[ the opposition] is spreading propaganda against us."

