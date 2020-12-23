Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

The two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/yuzi__Chahal 23

The two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock



The wedding ceremony was held in the traditional style in the Indian city of Gurgaon.



It was attended by the duo's close family members



Indian cricket team league spinner Yozendra Chahal has tied the knot with renowned YouTuber and choreographer Dhana Shri Verma.

According to Indian media reports, the two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock.

"We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" the Indian player announced his wedding to the world on Instagram.

Read more: Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan ties the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika

The wedding ceremony was held in the traditional style in the Indian city of Gurgaon. It was attended by close family members of the bride and groom.

At the wedding, choreographer Dhanashree Verma wore a red wedding dress while the bridegroom Chahal wore a golden sherwani.

Chahal has represented India in 54 ODIs and 45 Twenty20 Internationals and was recently part of the T20 squad in Australia.

On the other hand, Dhana Shri Verma is a doctor by profession, but her choreographic videos are very popular. She has over two million followers on Youtube.