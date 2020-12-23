Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

The two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/yuzi__Chahal 23
  • The two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock
  • The wedding ceremony was held in the traditional style in the Indian city of Gurgaon.
  • It was attended by the duo's close family members 

Indian cricket team league spinner Yozendra Chahal has tied the knot with renowned YouTuber and choreographer Dhana Shri Verma.

According to Indian media reports, the two were engaged in August this year and now the two have entered wedlock.

"We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" the Indian player announced his wedding to the world on Instagram.

Read more: Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan ties the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika

The wedding ceremony was held in the traditional style in the Indian city of Gurgaon. It was attended by close family members of the bride and groom.

At the wedding, choreographer Dhanashree Verma wore a red wedding dress while the bridegroom Chahal wore a golden sherwani.

Chahal has represented India in 54 ODIs and 45 Twenty20 Internationals and was recently part of the T20 squad in Australia.

On the other hand, Dhana Shri Verma is a doctor by profession, but her choreographic videos are very popular. She has over two million followers on Youtube.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020
'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000
Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award
Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'
Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test
Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Latest

view all