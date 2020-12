Ali Zafar ecstatic as his rendition of ‘Allay’ crosses 10 million views on YouTube

Ali Zafar has expressed his delight as his and Urooj Fatima’s rendition of ‘Allay’ crossed 10 million views on YouTube.



The song was released on November 26, 2020 to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.

The Mela Loot Liya Singer turned to Instagram and shared his joy with the fans.

Ali Zafar shared the poster of ‘Allay’ with simple folded hands emoji and informed that the song has crossed 10 million videos on video-sharing platform.