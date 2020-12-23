Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's romance sparked over a burger

Singing sensation Katy Perry dished out the details of how she met her now-fiance Orlando Bloom.

During a 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel, she said that their romance sparked over their shared love for In-N-Out burgers.

"Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life," Katy told her host.

"We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table.

"I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Wait, who - oh, you're so hot! Fine, take it.' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'"

The couple started dating early in 2016, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August of this year.

She later told Capital Breakfast about her engagement.



"It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he's like clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah… something is going down...'"

The singer added that Orlando continued to "order everything", making her think: "Who is this person? He must have been so nervous."

After the romantic dinner, the couple went on a helicopter ride.

"We landed on this building and went downstairs, and my family and my friends were there and the most flowers – the most flowers you've ever seen," Katy explained.