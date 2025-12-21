‘Saturday Night Live’ star raves over Bowen Yang amid midseason exit

Saturday Night Live member Ashley Padilla bid farewell to her co-star Bowen Yang as he is leaving the comedy series mid-season.

After Yang officially confirmed his exit via an emotional social media post on his own Instagram, Padilla expressed her admiration for him.

Alongside a heartfelt note, Yang shared some of the memories from his SNL treasure in a series of photos.

The comedian and actress reposted the last snapshot from his carousel over her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 20, with a personal note.

“A very very very bright and shining star is leaving this building. ILOVEYOU @favedunaway," she penned.

The image was Yang’s selfie in front of the stunning Christmas Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree capturing both the iconic building and the lit tree.

"Congratulations on being literally perfect. You wear it very well!!!!!” Padill, 32, added.

It is pertinent to note that the The Wedding Banquet actor's final episode as a cast member on Saturday Night Live aired on December 20.

His mid-season departure from the 51st season was marked by an emotional farewell featuring his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande as host and Cher as the musical guest.

The 35-year-old comedian and actor's final appearance was a meta-sketch set in a Delta One Lounge.

He played an employee on his "last shift," allowing him to deliver a tearful, out-of-character goodbye to the show, saying, "I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here."

He also appeared as a "trend forecaster" alongside former cast member Aidy Bryant, who returned for a surprise cameo.

Notably, seven years after making history as the show's first Chinese-American cast member and earning five Primetime Emmy nominations during his tenure, Yang is leaving SNL midway through his eighth season.