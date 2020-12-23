MDCAT 2020: PMC explains paper checking process after complaints from students

PMC president says questions were removed following objections

Dr Taqi says 27 questions were made difficult

PMC says it rechecked 15 roll numbers on students' request

PMC announced on Wednesday that students were graded in the MDCAT on 186 questions after 14 questions were removed following the students’ “feedback”.

“After doing a detailed review and taking students feedback, 14 questions were removed and grading was done on the basis of 186 questions,” said PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi in a press conference with the body’s Vice President Muhammad Ali Raza.

The PMC president shared a detailed breakdown of the MDCAT questions, saying 58 questions were done correctly by “almost” every student. He added that 105 questions were done correctly by almost 52% of students.

Dr Taqi explained that 27 questions were made difficult by the PMC to “determine which students can go to which college” He said some students did well on it, while others struggled.

Dr Taqi explained the paper checking process and clarified there was “no human involvement”.

The PMC president said students had said they were awarded fewer numbers. He added that the PMC gave them a rechecking option after hearing their objections.

“Under the agreement, 15 roll numbers were rechecked,” said Dr Taqi. He said PMC found out that some students had circled incorrect options and changed it once they realised their mistake which, he said, was pointed out by a machine.

“Scoring was done on the basis of what was written on the paper,” said the PMC president. He said PMC had given all information regarding the exam format on their website.

Dr Taqi maintained that the exam was reliable as it had obtained a 0.96 score on the test.

PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

On Tuesday, PMC VP advocate Ali Raza dismissed claims by students that few questions in Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT 2020) were incorrectly marked.

Talking to Geo Pakistan hosts on Tuesday, Ali Raza rejected doubts over the recently held MDCAT 2020 exams and its result and insisted that papers were correctly marked.

“The students are also complaining that grace marks were not given. These are all presumptions. The papers were correctly marked and 14 grace marks have also been given.”

Raza said the only issue that rose was a technical error. “Some students were shown as absentees due to a computer error. We immediately took down the results, rechecked and issued confirmed results.”



When the hosts asked how so many students could get their roll numbers wrong, Ali Raza said it was not unusual.

“It happens sometimes due to excitement. The roll number is about six numbers long and sometimes students miswrite. If 600 out of the 121,000 students miswrote their roll number then it is not a big deal.”