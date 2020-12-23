Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha left her fan base floored with sneak peeks into the sweet surprise Jibran Nasir planned for her on the event of their very first engagement anniversary over on Instagram Stories.

The event was decked out twinkling fairylights and adorable couple photos across each wall fit for a queen!

Check it out below:

Mansha also celebrated the moment via a low-key celebratory throwback picture to their engagement day. All with a caption that read, “One year today Alhumdolilah.”



