Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha left her fan base floored with sneak peeks into the sweet surprise Jibran Nasir planned for her on the event of their very first engagement anniversary over on Instagram Stories.

The event was decked out twinkling fairylights and adorable couple photos across each wall fit for a queen!

Check it out below:

Mansha also celebrated the moment via a low-key celebratory throwback picture to their engagement day. All with a caption that read, “One year today Alhumdolilah.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights
Hailie Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Hailie Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms
‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo
BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts

BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts
Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post

Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘never’ imagined Katherin would marry an actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘never’ imagined Katherin would marry an actor
Ashley Tisdale admits husband Christopher French is ‘scared’ of having a daughter

Ashley Tisdale admits husband Christopher French is ‘scared’ of having a daughter
Video: Naimal Khawar’s dance from sister’s wedding wins hearts

Video: Naimal Khawar’s dance from sister’s wedding wins hearts
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's romance sparked over a burger

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's romance sparked over a burger
Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover during Spice Girls press event

Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover during Spice Girls press event

Latest

view all