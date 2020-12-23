Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

In an effort to right the recent wrongs, Queen Elizabeth decided to hand over control of Sandringham estate to Prince Charles according to a recent report.

This decision comes shortly after the royals were accused to endangering the life of an owl with their ‘illegal’ trapping mechanisms.

This report was also unearthed by Royal Rota hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson. They touched on the owl killing incident at length and told listeners, "The Queen does run an estate in Sandringham, and that's a working estate, as Buckingham Palace tell us. On that working estate, they have traps to protect the game birds, the pheasants and the partridge. Those traps have caught an owl, which is a protected species. The traps killed it so the police have had to look into this whole issue."

At that point Ms. Robinson joined in and claimed, "There was a photograph of one of the owls that was caught in these traps, it's called a fenn trap. Fenn traps are illegal but they can be used for some specific types of species. They can be used for squirrels and rats and things, but they can't be used if they are going to kill stoats and owls because they are endangered.”

"Actually I was told, when I made some enquiries about this, that there are two pairs of little owls living around this particular area of Sandringham."

More From Entertainment:

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report
Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown
Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights
Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise
Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms
‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo
BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts

BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts
Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post

Ahmed Ali Butt remembers grandmother Noor Jehan in adorable post

Latest

view all