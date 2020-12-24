Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Christmas card 2020 is finally here

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

The photo for the card was taken by Meghan Markle's mom at her and Prince Harry's Montecito abode

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Christmas card for 2020 has finally made its way to the internet and it is sure to wow you.

On Wednesday, the Sussexes unveiled their special holiday card via animal welfare charity Mayhew, wherein 19-month-old Archie can be seen taking after his dad's red hair.

The London-based organization wrote on Twitter, "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community." 

The heartwarming photo showcases the family of three, along with their two dogs, playing in the yard.

The photo was taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, at Meghan and Harry's new California home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emulating the Obamas on life after White House exit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emulating the Obamas on life after White House exit
Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed
Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet

Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet
Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage
Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring
Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision

Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision
Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?

Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?
Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara
Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement

Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement
Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies

Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies
Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50

Latest

view all