Thursday Dec 24 2020
Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Khloe Kardashian's ring is estimated to be worth at least $1 million with a sentimental meaning behind

Khloe Kardashian has sent tongues wagging over her plausible secret engagement she was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring.

The sparkly rock sent fans into frenzy, with many believing the reality TV star has exchanged rings with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Dissecting the ring, a bridal diamond expert — who did not work on Kardashian’s ring — revealed to Page Six that the piece is estimated to be worth at least $1 million and could have a sentimental meaning behind its design.

“Three-stone rings represent past, present and future,” James Allen’s director of communications Shannon Delaney-Ron said. “If this is an engagement ring, it’s a beautiful representation of their relationship and future together.”

Khloe, had earlier rekindled her romance with off and on boyfriend Tristan Thompson, during quarantine.

He had cheated on Khloe, the weekend before she gave birth to True in April 2018.

