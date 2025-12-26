Jimmy Kimmel's Christmas message targets Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel used his Christmas Day platform in the U.K. to deliver a scathing critique of Donald Trump.

Kimmel warned that 'tyranny is booming' in America and apologized to international audiences for the state of U.S. politics.

He delivered Channel 4’s 'alternative Christmas message' in the United Kingdom.

The slot is traditionally aired as counter-programming to King Charles III’s royal address.

This year Kimmel used the moment to reflect on 2025 and his ongoing clashes with President Donald Trump.

Kimmel opened by calling the United States 'a right mess'.

The 58-year-old apologized to British viewers and implored them not to give up on America.

"I want you to know that we’re not all like him, we’re not all like that. It may not seem like it, but we love you guys," he said.

Referencing his temporary suspension from ABC earlier in the year, Kimmel told audiences that Trump had tried to silence him.

He wanted to 'shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. We won, the president lost, and now I’m back on the air every night.'

He mocked Trump as 'King Donny the Eighth'.

Moreover, he also accused his administration of 'figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy.'

The comedian’s remarks struck a balance between humour and urgency.

He warned that 'tyranny is booming' in America, but reassured viewers that the country could course-correct by the 2028 election.

“…give us about three years,” he said, promising that the U.S. would find its footing again.