Thursday Dec 24 2020
Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

'You complete me and for that I love you,' Humayun Saeed tells wife Samina 

Humayun Saeed has showered his wife Samina with an abundance of love on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Pakistani superstar uploaded a photo alongside his better-half, with a detailed note to go with it.

"Happy Birthday Samina. Thank you for being there through thick and thin. I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last," Saeed wrote.

"May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together," the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor added.

"You complete me and for that I love you. @saminahumayunsaeed," he concluded.



