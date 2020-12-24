Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted

The combo shows Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Hassan Ali (L).

KARACHI: Around a dozen Pakistani cricketers have been drafted by various franchises for next month’s Abu Dhabi T10 league.



Players draft to pick the squad was held on Wednesday where teams completed their formations for the event which is scheduled to kick off in Abu Dhabi from 28th January.

Among picks from Pakistan, there’s one Zeeshan Zameer – a rookie from Karachi who is picked by Deccan Gladiators for the event.

18-year-old Zeeshan was the best fast bowler in recently concluded National U19 one day tournament where he picked 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 17 for Sindh U-19 team.

Deccan has also signed Pakistan’s young flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan.

Pakistan’s former captain Mohammad Hafeez was drafted by Maratha Arabians. The team already had Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik as their icon player.

The QalandarsT10 team, owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has picked Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar and Khursheed Anwar.

Qalandars have already announced Shahid Afridi as their icon player while it had already retained Phil Salt, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton and Sultan Ahmed for the season.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Usman Shinwair has been picked by Northern Warriors. He will join Wahab Riaz in the squad. Aamer Yamin has been picked by Team Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Aamir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was already signed by Pune Devils for the season.