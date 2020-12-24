Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

The combo shows Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Hassan Ali (L).
  • The QalandarsT10 team, owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has already announced Shahid Afridi as their icon player
  • Mohammad Aamir has been signed by Pune Devils
  • Pakistan’s fast bowler Usman Shinwair has been picked by Northern Warriors

KARACHI: Around a dozen Pakistani cricketers have been drafted by various franchises for next month’s Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Players draft to pick the squad was held on Wednesday where teams completed their formations for the event which is scheduled to kick off in Abu Dhabi from 28th January.

Among picks from Pakistan, there’s one Zeeshan Zameer – a rookie from Karachi who is picked by Deccan Gladiators for the event.

18-year-old Zeeshan was the best fast bowler in recently concluded National U19 one day tournament where he picked 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 17 for Sindh U-19 team.

Read more: 'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

Deccan has also signed Pakistan’s young flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan.

Pakistan’s former captain Mohammad Hafeez was drafted by Maratha Arabians. The team already had Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik as their icon player.

The QalandarsT10 team, owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has picked Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar and Khursheed Anwar.

Qalandars have already announced Shahid Afridi as their icon player while it had already retained Phil Salt, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton and Sultan Ahmed for the season.

Read more: Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Pakistan’s fast bowler Usman Shinwair has been picked by Northern Warriors. He will join Wahab Riaz in the squad. Aamer Yamin has been picked by Team Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Aamir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was already signed by Pune Devils for the season.

More From Sports:

Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record

Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record
Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video

Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand

Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber
Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020
'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000
Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

Latest

view all