Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours

The minimum temperature is expected to be between 10 °C and 12 °C during the next hours of the day. Photo: Geo tv/File
  • The minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 10 °C
  • Winds in the port city are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 to 18 km per hour in the morning
  • Meanwhile, the temperature in Kalat was recorded at minus 7 °C and minus 5 °C in Quetta

KARACHI: With cold waves intensifying in the metropolis, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Thursday said that Karachi’s weather would remain dry and cold, while mornings would remain hazy over the next 24 hours.

The Met department said the minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 10 °C while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 10 °C and 12 °C during the next hours of the day.

In Karachi, winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 to 18 km per hour in the morning, while the humidity in the air is recorded at 48%.

Meanwhile, the dry wave is still prevailing in the northern parts of Balochistan. The temperature in Kalat was recorded at minus 7 °C and minus 5 °C in Quetta.

Per the Met office, the weather is cold and dry in Quetta Valley and other adjoining areas.

The minimum temperature in the valley is gradually decreasing and the severity of the cold is increasing again.

Similarly, the northern and northwestern districts of the province including Kalat, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Chaghi, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah, and adjoining areas are gripped under cold and dry weather.

The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius in Dalbandin, minus 1 °C in Panjgur and Zhob, 6 °C in Sibi, 8 °C in Lasbela, 11 °C in Gwadar, and 13 °C in Turbat.

The weather is expected to be extremely cold in the northern parts of the province and cold and dry in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

